Hyundai Motor India IPO Subscribed 11% So Far On Day One

The initial public offering of Hyundai Motor India Ltd.— the largest IPO globally in 2024—opened for subscription on Tuesday. It has been subscribed 0.11 times, or 11%, as of 12:30 p.m.

The company will raise up to Rs 27,870 crore, making it India’s biggest IPO since 2022, when Life Insurance Corporation of India raised Rs 21,000 crore.

The maiden share sale will be a pure offer for sale. The offer will conclude on Thursday, after which, the shares will list on BSE and NSE.

Hyundai Motor has raised approximately Rs 8,315 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of its IPO. The company allotted 4.24 crore shares at Rs 1,960 apiece to 225 anchor investors, according to a statement.

This is the first offer from an automaker to list in India in over two decades and the entire proceeds will go to the promoter.