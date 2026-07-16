Polycab Q1 Results Today: Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Polycab India Ltd. is scheduled to declare its financial results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. It joins hundreds of companies in sharing its performance for the April to June quarter. The company's board of directors are scheduled to convene on Thursday, July 16, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter.

The electrical equipment manufacturer confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges on July 3.

Based in Mumbai, Polycab India is an electrical equipment manufacturer offering products such as wires and cables, LED lighting, fans, switches, switchgear, solar solutions, and conduits. The company also operates in the engineering, construction (EPC) and procurement space.

Here's all you need to know about Polycab India's Q1 FY27 earnings schedule.

Polycab Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing, Polycab informed, “Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a), Regulation 33 and other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the limited review reports for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.”

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Polycab Share Price History

Shares of Polycab rose 0.04% over the last five trading sessions. However, the stock declined 3.39% in the past month. It has gained 28.09% over the last six months, while its year-to-date and one-year returns stand at 22.80% and 37.45%, respectively.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹10,126 on the NSE on June 22, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹6,620 on August 12, 2025

Polycab Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The broker has also notified that its trading window for deals in company securities will remain closed for designated persons such as directors, CEOs, their relatives and other senior members in anticipation of the upcoming results.

In accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, July 01, 2026 till the end of 48 hours after the announcement / declaration of the financial results of the Company, for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Polycab Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has also shared the earnings conference call with investors and analysts which will be held on July 16 at 4:00 PM following the announcement of Q1FY27 results.

“In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Company will host an earnings conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 04:00 PM IST, wherein the Management of the Company will discuss the performance of the first quarter followed by an interactive question and answer session with the participants,” it said.

Polycab Q4 FY26 Results

In Q4FY26, the company's revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 4,323.68 crore, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 4,329.76 crore.

Ebitda rose to Rs 609.54 crore from Rs 476.34 crore, while the Ebitda margin stood at 14.1% versus 12%. The net profit rose 32% to Rs 428.42 crore.

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