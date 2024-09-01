IPO Rush: Gala Precision Among Six Issues This Week, Premier Energies And ECOS Mobility To List

India's primary market enters September with the public issue of six new companies and 10 listings. The companies set to launch their maiden share sales includes Gala Precision Engineering Ltd., which will open for subscription on Sept. 2 and is the only mainboard IPO this week.

The company raised Rs 50.3 crore from anchor investors on Friday, ahead of its initial public offering. Gala Precision Engineering plans to raise Rs 167.93 crore through IPO and consists of a fresh issue of Rs 135.34 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 32.59 crore.

The company has set a price band of Rs 503–529 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each for the issue. The IPO issue will close on Sept. 4.

The IPO of Baazar Style Retail Ltd. will continue for the second and third day this week. It was subscribed 72% on its first day on Friday.