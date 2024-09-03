Travels & Rentals IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
Travels & Rentals IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of the travel solutions provider Travels & Rentals Ltd, which concluded on September 2, got an overwhelming response from the investors as the SME IPO was subscribed 608.46 times on Monday.
The Travels & Rentals IPO was met with strong demand from non-institutional investors, who subscribed 754.64 times, whereas retail investors subscribed 429.90 times on the final day.
Here are the steps to follow to check the allotment status of Travels & Rentals IPO. You can check the allotment status on either the BSE website and on the IPO registrar website.
Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.
How to check Travels & Rentals IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate
Click on any of the links displayed on the page to view your IPO allotment status.
Select the company name "Travels & Rentals Limited" from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: PAN No, Application number, DP-ID/Client-ID.
Provide the relevant values of the selected option.
Fill in the 'captcha' details.
Click on the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Travels & Rentals IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Travels & Rentals Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Travels & Rentals IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
The IPO was subscribed 608.46 times on Monday.
Non-institutional investors: 754.64 times.
Retail investors: 429.90 times.
Subscription Status Day 2:
The IPO was subscribed 11.75 times on Friday.
Non-institutional investors: 3.27 times.
Retail investors: 20.24 times.
Subscription Status Day 1:
The IPO was subscribed 3.97 times on Thursday.
Non-institutional investors: 0.92 times.
Retail investors: 7.01 times.
Travels & Rentals IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Thursday, August 29
IPO Close Date: Monday, September 2
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, September 3
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, September 4
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, September 4
Listing Date: Thursday, September 5
Travels & Rentals Issue Details
The company is offering 30.6 lakh new shares at a fixed price of Rs 40 per share, amounting to a total issue size of Rs 12.24 crores.
Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 3000 shares, which translates to an investment of Rs 120,000. High Net-Worth Individuals are required to apply for a minimum of 6,000 shares, amounting to Rs 240,000. The allotment of shares will be finalized on September 3, 2024. Finshore Management Services Limited is the book-running lead manager for this IPO, with Cameo Corporate Services Limited serving as the registrar. Black Fox Financial is appointed as the market maker.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 30,60,000 shares offered - 47.5% are reserved for non-institutional investors, 47.5% for retail investors and 5% for market makers.