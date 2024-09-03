Travels & Rentals IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?

Travels & Rentals IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of the travel solutions provider Travels & Rentals Ltd, which concluded on September 2, got an overwhelming response from the investors as the SME IPO was subscribed 608.46 times on Monday.

The Travels & Rentals IPO was met with strong demand from non-institutional investors, who subscribed 754.64 times, whereas retail investors subscribed 429.90 times on the final day.

Here are the steps to follow to check the allotment status of Travels & Rentals IPO. You can check the allotment status on either the BSE website and on the IPO registrar website.

Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.