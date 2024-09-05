Gala Precision Engineering IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Allotment Status?
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd, which concluded on September 4, got an overwhelming response with an oversubscription of 201.41 times.
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd, which concluded on Sept 4, got an overwhelming response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 201.41 times.
The Gala Precision IPO was met with strong demand from all investor categories, led by demand from non-institutional investors.
All attention will now move towards the allotment process of the Gala Precision Engineering IPO, so here's all you need to know.
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Allotment Date
The share allotment status of Gala Precision Engineering IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 4.
Investors who bid for the IPO can check their allotment status on BSE or on the IPO registrar's website.
Link Intime India is registrar for the issue.
How to check Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the Link Intime India website here.
Select the company name "Gala Precision Engineering Limited" from the drop-down menu. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the four options: PAN, Application number, DP/Client ID, Account number/IFSC.
Provide the relevant details of the selected option.
Click on the "Search" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Gala Precision Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "Gala Precision Engineering Limited" from the Issue Name dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Listing Date
Gala Precision Engineering IPO will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange with a tentative listing date set as Monday, September 9.
Most Subscribed IPOs of 2024
Here are the top 10 most subscribed IPOs of 2024 along with their subscription rate and issue size.
The IPO of Vibhor Steel Tubes is still the most subscribed issue of 2024 with an overall subscription of 298.86 times. The shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes ended at a premium of 192.72% over the IPO price and gained 4.99% from its listing price to end at Rs 442 apiece when it was listed on the bourses on Feb 20. The initial public offering of Gala Precision Engineering became the 2nd most subscribed IPO of 2024 and was the only other public issue that received a subscription of more than 200 times.
Gala Precision Engineering IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
The IPO has been subscribed 201.41 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 232.54 times.
Non-institutional investors: 414.62 times.
Retail investors: 91.95 times.
Employee reserved: 259 times.
Subscription Status Day 2:
The IPO has been subscribed 52.21 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Institutional investors: 5.06 times.
Non-institutional investors: 132.93 times.
Retail investors: 44.21 times.
Employee reserved: 117.89 times.
Subscription Status Day 1:
The IPO was subscribed 10.84 times as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
Institutional investors: 0.86 times or 86%.
Non-institutional investors: 20.72 times.
Retail investors: 12.17 times.
Employee reserved: 38.33 times.
Gala Precision Engineering Issue Details
Issue opened: Sept. 2.
Issue closed: Sept. 4.
Issue price: Rs 503–529 per share.
Total issue size: Rs 167.9 crore.
Fresh issue: Rs 135.3 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 32.6 crore.
Bid lot: 28 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
If your IPO application wasn't allotted any shares, the initiation of refunds to your bank account will begin on Friday. If allotted then credit of shares will be reflected in your Demat account by September 6.