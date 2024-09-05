How To Check Jeyyam Global Foods IPO Allotment Status
Here's all you need to know about the allotment of Jeyyam Global Foods IPO which will be finalised today.
The initial public offering of Jeyyam Global Foods Limited received a robust response from investors as the issue was oversubscribed more than 115 times on the final day of bidding.
The allotment for Jeyyam Global Foods SME IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 5. Investors who bid for the issue can check Jeyyam Global Foods IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website.
KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.
How to check Jeyyam Global Foods IPO allotment status on KFinTech
Visit the IPO allotment page on the KFin Technologies website here.
Select any one link to view your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Jeyyam Global Foods Limited" from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Jeyyam Global Foods IPO Listing Date
The shares of Jeyyam Global Foods Limited will list on NSE SME on Monday, September 9.
About Jeyyam Global Foods IPO
The subscription period for the Jeyyam Global Foods IPO began on Sept 2 and concluded on Sept 4. The SME IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 81.94 crore. It included a fresh issue of 120.89 lakh shares worth Rs 73.74 crore and an offer for sale of 13.43 lakh shares worth Rs 8.19 crore. The price range for the shares was set between Rs 59 and Rs 61 each. For retail investors, the minimum lot size for an application was 2000 shares equalling an investment of Rs 122,000. The minimum lot size investment for HNI was 4,000 shares amounting to Rs 244,000.
As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 1,34,32,000 shares offered - 19.39% was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 14.25% for non-institutional investors, 33.25% for retail investors and 28.11% for anchor investors.
Corpwis Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Jeyyam Global Foods IPO, while KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Jeyyam Global Foods IPO was Nnm Securities.
Jeyyam Global Foods IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Monday, September 2
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, September 4
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, September 5
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, September 6
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, September 6
Listing Date: Monday, September 9
About Jeyyam Global Foods Limited
Jeyyam Global Foods Limited, established in 2008, specialises in producing and processing Bengali chickpeas (chana), Fried Gram, and Besan Flour. The company supplies these products to various markets, including distributors, retailers, hotels, restaurants, caterers, and supermarkets. Jeyyam operates with FSSAI licenses for its factories in Ammalamudugu and Devattipatti and maintains ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018 standards. The company’s product range includes various types of fried gram and gram flour. As of March 31, 2024, Jeyyam employs 155 permanent staff members.