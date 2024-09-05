How To Check Jeyyam Global Foods IPO Allotment Status

The initial public offering of Jeyyam Global Foods Limited received a robust response from investors as the issue was oversubscribed more than 115 times on the final day of bidding.

The allotment for Jeyyam Global Foods SME IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 5. Investors who bid for the issue can check Jeyyam Global Foods IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar website.

KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.