How To Check Aeron Composite IPO Allotment Status
Find here the step-by-step guide to check your share allocation status of Aeron Composite SME IPO, which was subscribed more than 40 times on final day.
The intial public offering of Aeron Composite Limited was subscribed 41.07 times at the end of day 3, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
Qualified Institutions: 27.82 times.
Retail Investors: 33.77 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 75.53 times.
- As per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The allotment for the Aeron Composite IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 2. Investors who bid for the issue can check Aeron Composite IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar's website.
Follow the steps below to check IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities Private Limited, the registrar for the issue.
Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website here:
Select "Aeron Composite Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public Issues page.
Select and Enter your PAN, Application number or Demat account number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Aeron Composite IPO Listing Date
The shares of Aeron Composite Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, September 4.
Aeron Composite IPO Timeline
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, August 27
IPO Close Date: Friday, August 30
Basis of Allotment: Monday, September 2
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, September 3
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, September 3
Listing Date: Wednesday, September 4
About Aeron Composite IPO
The SME IPO of Aeron Composite offered a fresh issue of 4,488,000 equity shares. This includded a market maker portion of 228,000 equity shares and an anchor allocation of 1,214,000 equity shares.
The shares were priced between Rs. 121 and Rs. 125 per equity share, with a face value of Rs. 10 each. The bid lot for the IPO was 1,000 equity shares, and investors could place bids in multiples of this lot size.
The IPO was a 100% book building issue, with the book running lead manager being Hem Securities Limited and Axis Bank Limited serving as the sponsor bank. The registrar for the IPO is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.
About Aeron Composite Limited
Aeron Composite Limited, founded in 2011, specialises in making glass fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) products, including FRP pultruded products, FRP moulded gratings, and FRP rods, for industrial use. The company provides end-to-end solutions from design to after-sales service. Their ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing facility in Saket Industrial Estate covers 26,320 square metres. As of July 31, 2024, Aeron Composite employs 433 people.