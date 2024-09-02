How To Check Aeron Composite IPO Allotment Status

The intial public offering of Aeron Composite Limited was subscribed 41.07 times at the end of day 3, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

Qualified Institutions: 27.82 times.

Retail Investors: 33.77 times.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 75.53 times.

- As per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The allotment for the Aeron Composite IPO will be finalised on Monday, September 2. Investors who bid for the issue can check Aeron Composite IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar's website.