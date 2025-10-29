In This Economy: Amid Global Turbulence, India Steers A Steady Maritime Course

Dear readers,

Last week had a bit of everything-- festivities, upbeat consumer sentiment, and record-breaking sales. Thanks to the recent GST rate cuts, spending hit an all-time high across categories — from gadgets and cars to everyday essentials. The festive mood clearly spilt over into the economy.

In between all that buzz, India has been busy on the global front too, working to push bilateral trade talks with key partners, including the US, while staying firm on its broader economic course. The message from New Delhi is pretty clear: growth remains steady, confidence is high, and India’s place in the global trade map is only getting stronger.

Amid all this, the government’s renewed focus on the maritime sector stands out—a vision that was on full display as India Maritime Week 2025 unfolded in Mumbai.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the seas, not just the factories or farms, will play a major role in powering India’s next big growth wave.

On to this week's newsletter…