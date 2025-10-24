Business NewsEconomy & FinanceShipping Corp’s Privatisation On Hold? Government Reconsiders Amid Geopolitical Turmoil | Profit Exclusive
ADVERTISEMENT

Shipping Corp’s Privatisation On Hold? Government Reconsiders Amid Geopolitical Turmoil | Profit Exclusive

Government weighs strategy shift to boost Shipping Corp’s capacity before stake sale, sources said.

24 Oct 2025, 08:43 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The government is reviewing its plan to privatise Shipping Corporation of India amid shifting global trade dynamics. (Image: Shipping Corporation/X)</p></div>
The government is reviewing its plan to privatise Shipping Corporation of India amid shifting global trade dynamics. (Image: Shipping Corporation/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The government is likely to pause the privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India as it reviews the plan in light of changing global trade and geopolitical conditions, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sources said that the government now aims to strengthen the national carrier to handle disruptions in global shipping routes and reduce India’s reliance on foreign vessels. The focus is shifting from divestment to capacity building, they added.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT