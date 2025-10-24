Shipping Corp’s Privatisation On Hold? Government Reconsiders Amid Geopolitical Turmoil | Profit Exclusive

The government is reviewing its plan to privatise Shipping Corporation of India amid shifting global trade dynamics. (Image: Shipping Corporation/X)
The government is likely to pause the privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India as it reviews the plan in light of changing global trade and geopolitical conditions, according to people familiar with the matter.
Sources said that the government now aims to strengthen the national carrier to handle disruptions in global shipping routes and reduce India’s reliance on foreign vessels. The focus is shifting from divestment to capacity building, they added.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.