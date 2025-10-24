India Doesn't Make Trade Deals Under Pressure, Says Piyush Goyal At Berlin Global Dialogue

At the Berlin Global Dialogue, Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, shared his perspective on India’s evolving approach to global trade and economic integration.

Speaking to a high-profile gathering in Berlin, Goyal spoke on how India is strategically charting its way toward becoming a developed nation that cannot afford to remain isolated from global markets.

Goyal recalled a shift in India’s trade policy in 2021, following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted how this period served not just as a crisis but also as an inflection point that prompted India to rethink its trading relationships.

"If we have to be a developed nation, living in isolation will not do any good. COVID was another opportunity where everybody could reflect on how we can expand relations with trusted partners. I remember earlier India used to do trade deals with the competitors of India," said Goyal.

"In 2021 we sat down and looked at our trading arrangements and realised it would be good to integrate with developed countries that would help us in our priorities, help us get technology, help us get investments, open our markets as well as open other markets to Indian products."