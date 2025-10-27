Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia-EU FTA Talks Enter Final Leg As Goyal Heads To Brussels, EU Team Lands In Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

India-EU FTA Talks Enter Final Leg As Goyal Heads To Brussels, EU Team Lands In Delhi

India-EU FTA: Year-end deadline in focus as both sides push to close gaps on market access, regulations

27 Oct 2025, 02:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
India-EU free trade agreement (FTA)
India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) may conclude by the end of the year. (Image: Google Gemini)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Trade negotiations between India and the European Union have entered the final stretch, with high-level exchanges kicking off on both sides as the two partners aim to conclude their long-pending free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in Brussels to meet his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, to "intensify efforts, provide strategic direction and political impetus" to the negotiations, officials said.

ALSO READ

European Council Approves ‘New Strategic EU-India Agenda’, Supports Efforts To Conclude FTA
Opinion
European Council Approves ‘New Strategic EU-India Agenda’, Supports Efforts To Conclude FTA
Read More

Simultaneously, a seven-member delegation from the European Parliament’s Trade Committee arrives in New Delhi today, marking the start of a series of ministerial and parliamentary-level engagements.

The visiting team will also interact with Indian industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to assess business priorities and remaining gaps in the trade talks.

According to officials, the final discussions are expected to focus on market access, non-tariff measures, and regulatory cooperation, areas where both sides have yet to achieve convergence.

The India–EU FTA, once concluded, would mark one of India’s most significant trade pacts, covering goods, services, investment protection, and sustainable trade. Negotiations were relaunched in 2022 after a gap of nearly nine years, with both sides committing to a "modern, balanced, and mutually beneficial" agreement. The EU is India’s third-largest trading partner, accounting for around €120 billion in goods trade in 2023.

ALSO READ

'Missed Opportunity': EU Envoy Rues No Breakthrough In Latest Round Of India-EU FTA Talks
Opinion
'Missed Opportunity': EU Envoy Rues No Breakthrough In Latest Round Of India-EU FTA Talks
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT