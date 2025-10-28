PM Modi In Mumbai On Oct. 29: Traffic Restrictions Announced In Goregaon For India Maritime Week 2025

No Entry:

All vehicles will be prohibited from Mrinaltai Gore Junction to NESCO Gap, except for emergency vehicles, VVIPs, and local residents.

The right turn from Mrinaltai Gore Junction towards NESCO Gap via Ram Mandir Road and the service road from Hub Mall towards NESCO/Jaycoach Junction will also remain closed.

One-Way Movement:

Traffic movement will be allowed only in one direction: from NESCO Gap towards Mrinaltai Gore Junction.

Alternate Routes:

Vehicles travelling from Ram Mandir should use the route via Mrinaltai Gore Flyover, Mahananda Dairy Western Express Highway (WEH) South Service Road, Jaycoach Junction and JVLR Junction. From JVLR, motorists can proceed towards Powai via JVLR Road or towards Mumbai via the WEH Service Road leading to the main WEH.

No Parking Zones:

Parking will be prohibited at several points, including both directions of the Western Express Highway, NESCO Service Road, Ghas Bazaar Road, and service roads near Western Express Highway, Trauma Care Hospital, Mahananda Dairy, Vanrai Police Station, Nirlon Company, and Ashok Nagar.

The traffic police have urged citizens to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the restricted zones and cooperate with on-ground officers to ensure smooth traffic movement during the event.

The theme of the India Maritime Week is "Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision". It is seeing participation from over 85 countries, featuring more than 1,00,000 delegates, 500+ exhibitors and 350+ international speakers.