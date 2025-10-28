PM Modi In Mumbai On Oct. 29: Traffic Restrictions Announced In Goregaon For India Maritime Week 2025
PM Modi Mumbai Visit: The Mumbai Police has announced traffic restrictions around the venue for the India Maritime Week.
The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic restrictions in parts of Goregaon East to manage vehicular flow and ensure safety during the India Maritime Week exhibition. The event is being held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre from Oct. 27 to 31, attracting a large number of visitors, including VVIPs and dignitaries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week 2025 on Oct. 29 at around 4 p.m.
The traffic restrictions will apply daily from Oct. 27 to 31 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. within the Jogeshwari division’s jurisdiction.
PM Modi In Mumbai: Key Traffic Restrictions
No Entry:
All vehicles will be prohibited from Mrinaltai Gore Junction to NESCO Gap, except for emergency vehicles, VVIPs, and local residents.
The right turn from Mrinaltai Gore Junction towards NESCO Gap via Ram Mandir Road and the service road from Hub Mall towards NESCO/Jaycoach Junction will also remain closed.
One-Way Movement:
Traffic movement will be allowed only in one direction: from NESCO Gap towards Mrinaltai Gore Junction.
Alternate Routes:
Vehicles travelling from Ram Mandir should use the route via Mrinaltai Gore Flyover, Mahananda Dairy Western Express Highway (WEH) South Service Road, Jaycoach Junction and JVLR Junction. From JVLR, motorists can proceed towards Powai via JVLR Road or towards Mumbai via the WEH Service Road leading to the main WEH.
No Parking Zones:
Parking will be prohibited at several points, including both directions of the Western Express Highway, NESCO Service Road, Ghas Bazaar Road, and service roads near Western Express Highway, Trauma Care Hospital, Mahananda Dairy, Vanrai Police Station, Nirlon Company, and Ashok Nagar.
The traffic police have urged citizens to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the restricted zones and cooperate with on-ground officers to ensure smooth traffic movement during the event.
The theme of the India Maritime Week is "Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision". It is seeing participation from over 85 countries, featuring more than 1,00,000 delegates, 500+ exhibitors and 350+ international speakers.
PM Modi At India Maritime Wek 2025
"The Prime Minister's participation reflects his deep commitment to an ambitious, future-oriented maritime transformation, aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047," an official statement said.
"This long-term vision, built on four strategic pillars — port-led development, shipping and shipbuilding, seamless logistics, and maritime skill-building — aims to position India among the world’s leading maritime powers," it added.
India Maritime Week 2025 serves as the Government of India’s premier global platform to translate this vision into action, bringing together leading stakeholders across shipping, ports, shipbuilding, cruise tourism, and blue economy finance.