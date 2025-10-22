PM Modi, Donald Trump May Meet On ASEAN Sidelines To Push India–US Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump could likely meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia Summits later this week, with trade expected to dominate the agenda. The potential meeting comes amid renewed momentum in India–US trade negotiations, as both sides work toward finalising the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the end of November.

Officials told NDTV Profit that informal rounds of discussions have been continuing between negotiators in New Delhi and Washington, focused on tariff rationalisation, energy cooperation and agricultural market access. Sources said both sides are making "solid progress" and remain hopeful of meeting the November-end deadline.

Trump, speaking to reporters in Washington, confirmed he had spoken to Prime Minister Modi earlier this week, saying the two leaders were "working on a great deal with India." The US President has repeatedly hinted that New Delhi may gradually scale down Russian oil imports as part of the broader understanding being worked out.

A potential agreement could lead to substantial tariff cuts on Indian exports, particularly in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, and gems and jewellery, which have been hit by recent US tariff actions.

An Indian team of negotiators, led by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, also concluded a visit to Washington last week, which was also aimed at accelerating the pace of talks and closing out pending issues.

If the Modi–Trump meeting takes place as expected, it would mark the first in-person interaction between the two leaders since Trump returned to office, and could provide the political impetus needed to clinch the initial phase of the trade deal.

Both nations view the BTA as a key step toward a broader, multi-sector partnership, with trade, energy and technology at its core.