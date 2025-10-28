FICCI Urges Major Tax Reforms To Cut Litigation, Ease Compliance In Budget 2026–27

Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has urged the government to use the upcoming Union Budget 2026–27 to clear tax backlogs, streamline compliance, and provide greater policy certainty for businesses.

In its submission to Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava today, the body's top ask is a time-bound plan to reduce pendency before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), where nearly 5.4 lakh cases worth Rs 18.16 lakh crore remain unresolved.

FICCI warned that delays under the faceless appeal system have worsened since 2021 and urged differentiated timelines for small and large-value disputes. It recommended filling 40% vacancies at the CIT(A) level, introducing a dual-track disposal system, and mandating automatic approval of virtual hearings to speed up case resolution.

The chamber also sought digitisation of stay orders to prevent the Central Processing Centre from wrongly adjusting refunds against stayed demands. It urged the government to allow bank guarantees or indemnities in place of the current 20% cash pre-deposit rule, a step it said would ease working capital pressures without compromising revenue safeguards.