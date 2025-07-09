Tech Layoffs 2025: Intel Cuts Over 500 Jobs; Joins Google, Microsoft In Latest Wave Of Mass Firings

The wave of layoffs sweeping the global tech industry in 2025 has reached Intel, which is set to eliminate over 500 jobs in Oregon, United States, this month. This move marks the latest in a string of workforce reductions by major tech firms adapting to slowing growth and shifting priorities towards artificial intelligence and automation.

According to a Bloomberg report, Intel will lay off 529 employees at its Aloha and Hillsboro campuses starting July 15. These job cuts follow a previous round at the company’s Santa Clara headquarters in California, where 107 staffers were let go earlier this year.

The layoffs come under the leadership of Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, who has been steering a broader restructuring effort to trim expenses and refocus operations. Though the chipmaker has not disclosed the full scale of its workforce reductions, the Bloomberg report suggests that up to 20% of its global staff could eventually be affected.

In a statement, the company explained that the Oregon layoffs are part of a strategy to build a “leaner, faster and more efficient” organisation.