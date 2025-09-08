GST 2.0 Fuels Record-Breaking Festive Sales As Urban India Plans To Spend Rs 2.19 Lakh Crore: Study

Festivities, deep discounts and price drops call for splurges and long To-Buy lists. With most Indian households pausing their big ticket purchases for attractive deals amid auspicious festivals, this season's demand is paired with the recently announced GST rate cuts.

The big event coupled with the tax cut is set to see boosted demand and spends, compared to the previous year. These factors bring a significant surge in consumer confidence as well, fuelling a record-breaking festive season spends in urban India.

A study by LocalCircles that covers 44,000 urban household consumers located in 319 districts of India, shows that 37% of urban households are gearing up to spend Rs 20,000 or more this year.

This year marks a sharp increase from just 26% in 2024. With more disposable income in hand, consumers are poised to make big-ticket purchases and indulge in festive cheer.