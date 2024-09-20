US Fed Interest Rate Cut, 'One Nation One Election' Gets Nod, Setback For Telecos' And More—The Week That Was

The US Federal Reserve slashed its key rate for the first time in more than four years by 50 basis points to 4.75–5.00% to shift focus to engineering a soft landing.

The reduction was in line with expectations, with traders anticipating even deeper cuts prior to the announcement. "Dot plot" of Fed officials' commentary now expects to lower rates by one percentage point by year-end.

The Fed is not in a pre-set course, and dot-plot projections are not a policy plan, Chair Jerome Powell stated. "Our recalibrated policy stance will help maintain the strength of our economy and the labour market and continue."

The US Central Bank revised the inflation outlook downward to 2.3%, compared to 2.6% previously. For core inflation, the committee lowered its projection to 2.6%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from June.