Income Tax Act Review Put On Fast-Track With January Deadline — Exclusive
Up to 120 sections, sub-sections and clauses are expected to be scrapped from the existing Income Tax Act, 1961, sources said.
The Finance Ministry is seeking to fast-track the review of Income-Tax Act 1961 to target its completion by January, ahead of the Union Budget in the following month, according to people aware of the development.
The committee led by Chief Commissioner VK Gupta, may propose the removal of redundant clauses, sources aware of the matter told NDTV Profit. Up to 120 sections, sub-sections and clauses are expected to be scrapped from the existing I-T Act, 1961, sources said.
Sections are especially in the area of exemptions or deductions in telecom, special economic zones and capital gains, sources added. The direct tax code is unlikely and the focus will be on simplifying the current Act.
Separate annexure may be introduced for old clauses in pending cases and the panel will propose several amendments to the I-T Act based on the inputs gathered from various jurisdictions.
The panel may also seek Law Ministry assistance in drafting the simplified Act, people aware said.
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced modifications to IT Act in July 2024 Budget to reduce disputes, make the act simple and concise.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Ravi Agrawal earlier said that the committee is looking at the best global practices that can be adopted. It is also looking at cutting redundancies in the existing law and finding and eliminating those clauses that have reached their sunset.
The committee is looking at the "problem statement" given to it in the recent Budget, Agrawal told PTI. It is trying to find the "best way forward" in giving the country a new direct tax law, he said.
The Income Tax Act, 1961, started its journey in 1922. It contains 298 sections and 23 chapters and other provisions in its current form of 1961.
The Union government will have the tax code of the Tax Act, or at least some parts of it, written in simple and easy-to-understand language, Sitharaman said earlier.
"This Budget 2024–25 has made very clear statements that there shall be four major objectives that we would like to achieve: simplifying tax, improving taxpayers' services, providing tax certainty and reducing litigation," she said.