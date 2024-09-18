Income Tax Act Review Put On Fast-Track With January Deadline — Exclusive

The Finance Ministry is seeking to fast-track the review of Income-Tax Act 1961 to target its completion by January, ahead of the Union Budget in the following month, according to people aware of the development.

The committee led by Chief Commissioner VK Gupta, may propose the removal of redundant clauses, sources aware of the matter told NDTV Profit. Up to 120 sections, sub-sections and clauses are expected to be scrapped from the existing I-T Act, 1961, sources said.

Sections are especially in the area of exemptions or deductions in telecom, special economic zones and capital gains, sources added. The direct tax code is unlikely and the focus will be on simplifying the current Act.

Separate annexure may be introduced for old clauses in pending cases and the panel will propose several amendments to the I-T Act based on the inputs gathered from various jurisdictions.

The panel may also seek Law Ministry assistance in drafting the simplified Act, people aware said.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced modifications to IT Act in July 2024 Budget to reduce disputes, make the act simple and concise.