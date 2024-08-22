CBDT Forms Committee To Review IT Act And Eliminate 'Sunset' Clauses

The panel, comprising income tax officials from across the country, has started working to identify areas of improvement in the Income Tax Act, 1961, he said and added that the exercise is being conducted under a central government-mandated comprehensive review of the law.

Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Agrawal said the committee is looking at the best global practices that can be adopted as well as cutting redundancies in the existing law and finding those clauses that have reached their sunset, and hence, can be eliminated.