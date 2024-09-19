US Fed Goes Big On Rate Cut To Boost Growth — What Analysts Make Of The Move

The US Federal Reserve slashed its key rate for the first time in more than four years by 50 basis points to 4.75-5.00% on Wednesday, to stage a soft landing.

The big cut was as per expectations, as traders weighed on deeper cuts just ahead of the decision. "Dot plot" of Fed officials' commentary now expects to lower rates by one percentage point by year-end.

The Fed is not in a pre-set course and dot plot projections are not a policy plan, Chair Jerome Powell stated. "Our recalibrated policy stance will help maintain the strength of our economy and the labour market and continue."

Upside inflation risks have diminished and downside risks to employment have increased, Fed Chair Powell said in the press conference after the rate decision. "The rate cut is timely and don't think we are behind."

Here's what analysts have to say about the economic impact of the FOMC decision.