Setback For Vodafone Idea As Supreme Court Rejects Telcos' Plea For AGR Dues Recalculation

Adjusted gross revenue, or AGR, is the basis for a revenue sharing mechanism between the government and the telecom operators.

Under this mechanism, the operators have to pay a certain licensing fee and spectrum usage fee to the Department of Telecommunications. The DoT calculates the fee as a percentage of the AGR. However, the definition of what constitutes AGR has been a pain point since 2005.

The telecom operators argued before various judicial forums that the definition should only include their core revenue, while the department argued that the definition should include all revenue, including revenue from non-telecom services.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that non-core revenue must be included while calculating the AGR, ending a 14-year-long legal battle between mobile operators and the government on the definition of AGR.