Vedanta’s Water Storage Breach In Odisha Explained
Vedanta has said there was no disruption in current operations and the refinery continues to operate in compliance with regulatory requirements.
A water storage pond at a Vedanta Ltd. alumina refinery in Odisha collapsed, potentially removing more supply of the crucial raw material in an already tight market. On its part, Vedanta stated there will be no impact on its alumina production. and reassured that operations remain unaffected.
Here's the situation explained.
What Lead To The Breach?
The breach occurred when unprecedented rainfall caused a water storage facility at the plant to overflow. It was caused due to elevated water and pressure in the facility’s catchment area.
The breach led to some spillage into nearby agricultural lands, but no injuries or loss of livestock was reported. The red mud storage facility, which holds waste from the refining process, remained undamaged, the company clarified.
Impact Of The Breach
Although the overflow affected surrounding agricultural areas, Vedanta said that operations at the Lanjigarh refinery were not disrupted. The company claims there will be no impact on its alumina production and that it has initiated immediate containment and mitigation measures.
However, such incidents can raise concerns in the global supply chain, especially since alumina is crucial for aluminium production, and any potential disruption could affect market dynamics.
Relevance Of Vedanta’s Lanjigarh Plant
Vedanta’s Lanjigarh plant is located in the eastern state of Odisha, India. This facility refines bauxite into alumina, which is a critical intermediate product used to produce aluminium. The alumina is then supplied to aluminium smelters that produce the metal.
This refinery has the largest Indian aluminium installed capacity of 2.4 million tonnes per annum. It is integrated with a 5.5 gigawatt power and a 3.5 MTPA alumina refinery. In fiscal 2024, the company’s Ebitda stood at Rs 9,657 crore and the Lanjigarh plant contributed 26% to it.
Vedanta's Response
There was no disruption and operatations are on in accordance with regulatory requirements, a Vedanta spokesperson clarified.
The Mumbai-based miner's facility is built to international standards and is regularly monitored via digital and manual tools, including sensors and satellite imagery, it said. It also clarified that it informed the state administration immediately and mobilised teams to manage the situation and minimise impact.
The company stressed that the refinery continues to operate smoothly and that there is no damage to its red mud storage facility, which could have led to more severe environmental and operational consequences.
Metal Prices React To The Incident
Aluminium prices surged by as much as 2.41% on the MCX after reports of the incident, reflecting investor concerns about a potential supply disruption. This comes in the context of an already tight alumina market, where prices have surged about 50% this year, due to various production disruptions and growing demand from smelters.
The alumina refinery feeds two aluminium smelters, which might have to reduce operating rates or try to source alumina elsewhere, Morgan Stanley analysts have reportedly said.
Shares of the company closed 1.71% lower at Rs 446.30 per share, compared to a 0.11% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 88.71% year-to-date and 72.62% over the past 12 months.