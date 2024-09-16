Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Debut At 114% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. listed on the BSE on Monday at Rs 150 apiece, a premium of 114% over its issue price of Rs 70 per share. Even on the National Stock Exchange, the stock debuted at Rs 150 per share.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd. became the hottest initial public offering of the year as it garnered subscriptions worth Rs 3.23 lakh crore for its Rs 6,560-crore issue.

The IPO of the non-banking financial company was subscribed to 63.61 times on its final day. Institutional investors drove the demand, with bids exceeding 200 times the shares set aside for them.

The three-day offer entailed a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,000 crore from its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd.

BHFL will use the proceeds from the public offer to augment the company's capital base to meet future business requirements and onward lending.