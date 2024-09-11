IPOs This Week Block Rs 2.9 Lakh Crore In Bank Accounts; Bajaj Housing Nets 96% Share

Investors' cash worth over Rs 2.9 lakh crore is currently blocked under Application Supported by Blocked Amount, or ASBA, as the ongoing initial public offerings this week, especially Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s maiden issue, generated strong demand.

On Wednesday, IPOs of three companies, including Bajaj Housing Finance, Kross Ltd., and Tolins Tyres Ltd., will close. The subscription for PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd.'s initial share sale will continue until Thursday.

Under ASBA, banks have the authority to temporarily block funds until the allotment of shares. Banks debit the funds proportionately to the final share allotment, then release the remaining funds.

At 03:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Bajaj Housing Finance's IPO held approximately Rs 2.78 lakh crore, or 96% of the locked amount of Rs 2.90 lakh crore. The NBFC looks to raise Rs 6,560 crore via the maiden issue.

Kross received a subscription worth Rs 1,396 crore, while it seeks to raise Rs 500 crore. Tolins Typers and PN Gadgil bagged bids worth Rs 1,180 crore and Rs 2,892 crore, respectively.