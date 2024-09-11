IPOs This Week Block Rs 2.9 Lakh Crore In Bank Accounts; Bajaj Housing Nets 96% Share
Investors' wealth worth over Rs 2.9 lakh crore is currently blocked under Application Supported by Blocked Amount, or ASBA.
Investors' cash worth over Rs 2.9 lakh crore is currently blocked under Application Supported by Blocked Amount, or ASBA, as the ongoing initial public offerings this week, especially Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s maiden issue, generated strong demand.
On Wednesday, IPOs of three companies, including Bajaj Housing Finance, Kross Ltd., and Tolins Tyres Ltd., will close. The subscription for PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd.'s initial share sale will continue until Thursday.
Under ASBA, banks have the authority to temporarily block funds until the allotment of shares. Banks debit the funds proportionately to the final share allotment, then release the remaining funds.
At 03:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Bajaj Housing Finance's IPO held approximately Rs 2.78 lakh crore, or 96% of the locked amount of Rs 2.90 lakh crore. The NBFC looks to raise Rs 6,560 crore via the maiden issue.
Kross received a subscription worth Rs 1,396 crore, while it seeks to raise Rs 500 crore. Tolins Typers and PN Gadgil bagged bids worth Rs 1,180 crore and Rs 2,892 crore, respectively.
Subscription Status
Bajaj Housing Finance
The IPO was subscribed 59.31 times as of 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 193.44 times.
Non-institutional investors: 40.59 times.
Retail investors: 6.63 times.
Employee reserved: 1.84 times.
Reservation portion shareholder: 16.90 times.
Kross
The IPO has been subscribed 12.48 times as of 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 13.86 times.
Non-institutional investors: 18.53 times.
Retail investors: 9.10 times.
Tolins Tyres
The IPO has been subscribed 18.94 times as of 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 15.49 times.
Non-institutional investors: 24.00 times.
Retail investors: 18.74 times.
PN Gadgil
The PN Gadgil IPO has been subscribed 5.59 times as of 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 0.07 times or 7%.
Non-institutional investors: 12.02 times.
Retail investors: 5.99 times.