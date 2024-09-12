How To Check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment Status — Details Here

The initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. received a massive response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Wednesday, was subscribed 63.61 times, led by demand from institutional buyers.

The Rs 6,560 crore IPO received bids for 46,28,35,82,522 shares against 72,75,75,756 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 209.36 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 41.51 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) garnered 7.04 times bidding. The employee portion was subscribed 2.05 times.

The IPO was subscribed 7.51 times on day two of the subscription on Tuesday. It was subscribed 2.02 times on Monday, the first day of subscription.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO entailed a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,000 crore from its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The allotment for Bajaj Housing Finance IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 12. The offer is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on September 16.

Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd.