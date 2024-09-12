How To Check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment Status — Details Here
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO is set to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on September 16.
The initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. received a massive response from the investors. The IPO, which concluded on Wednesday, was subscribed 63.61 times, led by demand from institutional buyers.
The Rs 6,560 crore IPO received bids for 46,28,35,82,522 shares against 72,75,75,756 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The quota for non-institutional investors was subscribed 209.36 times while the portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 41.51 times subscription. The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) garnered 7.04 times bidding. The employee portion was subscribed 2.05 times.
The IPO was subscribed 7.51 times on day two of the subscription on Tuesday. It was subscribed 2.02 times on Monday, the first day of subscription.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO entailed a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,000 crore from its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd.
The allotment for Bajaj Housing Finance IPO will be finalised on Thursday, September 12. The offer is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on September 16.
Investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status on BSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd.
How To Check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment On Kfin Technologies?
Visit the KFin Technologies website here.
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Bajaj Housing Finance' from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website?
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose 'Bajaj Housing Finance Limited' from the Issue Name dropdown menu.
Enter your Application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
The company opted for an IPO in order to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's listing requirement norms. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
The price band was set at Rs 66–70 apiece and the minimum application lot size was 214 shares. Bajaj Housing Finance on Friday said it has collected Rs 1,758 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the company's capital base to meet future capital requirements.
It is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company registered with the National Housing Bank in September 2015. It offers financial solutions for purchasing and renovating residential and commercial properties.
It has been identified and categorised as an 'upper layer' NBFC by the RBI in India and its comprehensive mortgage products include home loans, loans against property, lease rental discounting and developer financing.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.