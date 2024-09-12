PN Gadgil IPO Subscribed 8.44 Times On Day Three So Far

PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 8.44 times on its third day of subscription on Thursday so far.

The offering was subscribed 6.90 times on the second day, with bids led by retail investors. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares worth Rs 850 crore and an offer for sale of 52 lakh shares worth Rs 250 crore.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 456 to Rs 480 per share. Retail investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs 14,880 for one lot of 31 shares. For small non-institutional investors, the minimum investment size is Rs 2.08 lakh for 14 lots (434 shares), while large non-institutional investors will require Rs 10.12 lakh for 68 lots (2,108 shares).

The IPO will close on Thursday and the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by Friday. The company’s shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE, with Sept.17. set as the tentative listing date.