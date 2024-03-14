Ram Nath Kovind Panel Recommends Simultaneous Lok Sabha, State Elections

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led panel has recommended that simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and assemblies can be held in the first step, followed by local body polls within 100 days in the second step.

The committee was unanimous in its opinion for holding simultaneous polls, according to the report released on Thursday. Holding state and Lok Sabha elections together will “optimise scarce resources”, it said.

While 15 political parties didn’t favour simultaneous polls, 32 supported the idea. The parties opposing the move argued that it would be a violation of the constitution.

Most former Supreme Court justices and high court judges supported simultaneous polls. And they were of the opinion that it would need amendments to the constitution.