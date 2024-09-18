NTPC Green Energy Files Draft Papers For Rs 10,000-Crore IPO

NTPC Green Energy Ltd., an arm of the state-run NTPC Ltd., on Wednesday filed the draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering to raise Rs 10,000 crore.

The IPO will comprise an entirely fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component, the draft papers noted.

The issue is being launched at a time when India is looking to ramp up its renewable energy sector. The government has set a target to increase renewables capacity to 500 GW by 2030, from around 200 GW at present.

The offer will generate significant interest among investors as green energy will remain in focus in the near term, said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.

The IPO also comes at a time when NTPC is looking to diversify its earnings by exploring other energy avenues, he added.