Q1 Results Today: Tata Motors, Adani Ports, ITC, Zomato Among 80+ Firms To Declare Earnings On August 1
Some of India's top companies will release their quarterly results on Thursday, August 1. Find the list of all 80+ firms that will announce their Q1 results.
Q1 Results FY25: On August 1, some of India's major companies like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, ITC Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Zomato Ltd. and others will declare their earnings.
Other firms such as Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., NIIT Learning Systems Ltd., Music Broadcast Ltd. (Radio City), Emami Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will also declare their first-quarter earnings on Thursday.
Q1 Results On August 1
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Abhishek Finlease Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports & SEZ, Ad-Manum Finance Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Limited, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd., Arvind Fashions Ltd., Allcargo Terminals Ltd., Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd., Biogen Pharmachem Industries Ltd., Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., Clean Science and Technology Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Datamatics Global Services Ltd., Prataap Snacks Ltd., Emami Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Everest Industries Ltd., Expleo Solutions Ltd., Galactico Corporate Services Ltd., Garware Synthetics Ltd., Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd., GHCL Ltd., GHCL Textiles Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., G R Infraprojects Ltd., HIKAL Ltd., Hindustan Agrigen Ltd., Hind Rectifiers Ltd., HPL Electric & Power Ltd., Indegene Ltd., ITC Ltd., Le Travenues Technology Ltd., Johnson Pharmacare Ltd., JSL Industries Ltd., Jtekt India Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Kaycee Industries Ltd., K.C.P.Ltd., KSB Ltd., Maral Overseas Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., Mideast Portfolio Management Ltd., Narendra Properties Ltd., Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., NIIT Learning Systems Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd., Panther Industrial Products Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd., Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd., POCL Enterprises Ltd., Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd., Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd., Music Broadcast Ltd., Rajapalayam Mills Ltd., Repco Home Finance Ltd., Real Touch Finance Ltd., RattanIndia Power Limited, Rushil Decor Ltd., Sah Polymers Ltd., S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd., Somany Ceramics Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Suraj Estate Developers Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd - DVR, Thermax Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd., Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., TV Today Network Ltd., UFO Moviez India Ltd., Unjha Formulations Ltd., Vaibhav Global Ltd., Welspun Enterprises Ltd., WSFx Global Pay Ltd., Yasho Industries Ltd., Zomato Ltd. will report their quarterly earnings on Thursday, August 1.
Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Stock Market Opening Bell News
India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the fourth consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Wednesday. Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed up 93.85 points, or 0.38%, at 24,951 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 285.94 points, or 0.35%, higher at 81,741.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.1% or 14.5 points higher at 25,102.50 as of 07:09 a.m. Most markets in the Asia-Pacific were trading higher on Thursday morning after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at a press conference affirmed hopes of a rate cut as soon as September. The S&P ASX 200 scaled a fresh high of 8,148.70, and was trading 0.48% higher as of 06:54 a.m. The Kospi was trading 0.39% higher at 2,781.40.
On July 31, some of India's top companies like Maruti Suzuki, Ambuja Cements, Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Power, BHEL, Mankind Pharma and JK Lakshmi Cement released their June quarter-ending results.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.