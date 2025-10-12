The Return Of Hard Assets And Hard Lessons — Talking Point This Week

After spending an hour dissecting my conversation with Manish Chokhani and Ramesh Damani, these were some key things that I thought about deeply. They helped me sharpen my focus on multiple facets of business journalism and investing. The gist is that with central banks now holding more gold than US treasuries for the first time in history, this isn't just a data point but truly a seismic indicator of confidence erosion in the dollar-centric system. Gold's journey from $250 in 2002 to current levels, outperforming many markets without generating cash flows, tells the story of a world seeking store-of-value alternatives. As Damani and Chokhani said, the old investing playbooks no longer work. The world is shifting—not incrementally, but fundamentally. The entrepreneurs building for the next decade must think in terms of IP ownership, global disruption awareness, and domestic market depth simultaneously. The question isn't whether change is coming—it's whether we're positioning for the world that's emerging, not the one that's disappearing!

As we end, an indication of India's art market explosion, which I picked up from an international publication. Apparently, a painting by MF Husain sold for $13.8 million in March 2025 – a record for modern Indian art. Average auction lot prices rose from $110,000 in 2022 to $464,000 in 2025, with domestic buyers driving the growth rather than international speculation. This represents a fundamental shift from the 2006-07 speculative bubble. Works by FN Souza that sold for 3,000 pounds in 2002 now carry estimates of 800,000-1.5 million pounds.