Israel And Hamas Sign First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan that allows for release of Israeli hostages and withdrawal of Israeli troops from some parts.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he said.

The annoucement comes after two years of war in Gaza, triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people and more than 250 others taken hostage. The Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave have claimed over 66,000 lives, as per media reports.