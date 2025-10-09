Business NewsWorldIsrael And Hamas Sign First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Says Trump
ADVERTISEMENT

Israel And Hamas Sign First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Says Trump

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump posted on Truth Social.

09 Oct 2025, 06:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled the Gaza peace plan. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled the Gaza peace plan. (Photo: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan that allows for release of Israeli hostages and withdrawal of Israeli troops from some parts.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he said.

The annoucement comes after two years of war in Gaza, triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people and more than 250 others taken hostage. The Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave have claimed over 66,000 lives, as per media reports.

ALSO READ

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump To Imran Khan, Here Are The Names Making The Rounds
Opinion
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump To Imran Khan, Here Are The Names Making The Rounds
Read More

Trump claimed "all parties will be treated fairly" and called it a "great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States".

He thanked the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for supporting the US-proposed peace plan.

Several high-level leaders and officials arrived in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh for a meeting to end the Gaza war. These included Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and Israel’s chief negotiator Ron Dermer, as per a CNN report.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the return of over a dozen hostages was a "diplomatic success and a national and moral victory" for Israel. He spoke to Trump over phone after the Truth Social post.

The Gaza peace plan was unveiled by Trump during his meeting with Netanyahu last month.

After Hamas dragged on the proposal, Trump warned last week that if the group does not "move quickly" and agree to the peace deal with Israel, Gaza is looking at further risk of devastation.

He acknowledged that "Israel has temporarily paused its bombing campaign to allow the hostage release and peace agreement a chance to move forward." However, Gaza’s civil defense agency reported that Israel conducted numerous airstrikes on Gaza City during the weekend.

ALSO READ

PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Peace Efforts In Gaza, Says Indications Of Hostage Release 'Significant'
Opinion
PM Modi Welcomes Trump's Peace Efforts In Gaza, Says Indications Of Hostage Release 'Significant'
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT