PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport, Unveils Major Landmark in India’s Aviation Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects and a defining milestone in the nation’s aviation journey.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that Mumbai's long wait was over as the city had now received its second international airport. He added that the Navi Mumbai International Airport would play a major role in establishing the region as Asia's biggest connectivity hub.

“The Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that exemplifies the vision of a developed India,” Modi said after inaugurating the airport. “It is built on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and its design, resembling a lotus flower, makes it a living symbol of culture and prosperity. This new airport will connect Maharashtra's farmers directly with the international supply chain, including supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East. This means that the farmers' freshest produce — fruits, flowers, vegetables and the products of our fisherfolk — will be able to reach the global market rapidly."

For the small and micro-scale industries in the area, this infrastructure will reduce logistical costs, Modi said. "It is set to attract increased investment, fostering the creation of new industries and ventures. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai on the establishment of this airport."

Ahead of his speech, Modi toured the airport and reviewed its world-class facilities, accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani.

The prime minister viewed the airport master plan and was also shown the various tech aspects of the terminal.

NMIA has been developed as a landmark public-private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The project represents a major stride in India’s infrastructure-building vision, reflecting the Government’s agenda of Viksit Bharat 2047.