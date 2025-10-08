Gold Tops $4,000 For First Time Fueled By US Shutdown

A pliant Fed that would lower rates and spur higher inflation could set up a Goldilocks situation for gold. Bullion is seen as an inflation hedge but is also weighed down by high borrowing costs, which make cash or bonds more appealing.

“We expect gold to reach a cyclical peak when there is greatest market concern about the outlook for Fed independence,” Macquarie Bank Ltd. analysts wrote in a Sept. 30 note. “In the event, however, that a compromised Fed were to make clear policy errors, gold’s performance should of course be even stronger.”

Bullion is on pace for its best annual performance since the 1970s, a decade when rapid inflation and the end of the gold standard sparked a 15-fold rally of the precious metal. At that time, then-President Richard Nixon pressured the Fed to lower rates. The central bank under then-chair Arthur Burns made only “limited efforts” to maintain independence and ultimately enabled volatile inflation for “political reasons,” according to a recent court submission from various monetary policy luminaries.

Billionaire Ray Dalio said Tuesday that gold is “certainly” more of a safe haven than the dollar and that the record-setting rally echoes the 1970s. The remarks from the founder of hedge-fund firm Bridgewater Associates LP came after Citadel founder Ken Griffin said that bullion’s rise reflected anxiety about the US currency.

“Gold is a very excellent diversifier of the portfolio,” Dalio said during a panel discussion with Bloomberg at the Greenwich Economic Forum. “So if you were to look at just from the strategic asset allocation mix perspective, you would probably have as the optimal mix something like 15% of your portfolio in gold.”

Central banks have been a key driver of bullion’s rally, flipping from net sellers to net buyers following the global financial crisis. The pace of buying doubled after the US and its allies froze Russia’s foreign-exchange reserves in 2022 following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. That pushed many central banks to consider diversifying, while inflation and speculation that the American government would treat foreign creditors less favorably further highlighted bullion’s appeal to policymakers.