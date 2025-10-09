Business NewsNationalPM Narendra Modi Meets UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai
PM Narendra Modi Meets UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai

Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

09 Oct 2025, 10:27 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.(Image Source: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.(Image Source: PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday. The British Prime Minister is currently on a two-day visit to India, his first trip to the country since assuming charge of the top office in July last year.

Starmer, who flew in from London on Wednesday, visited YRF Studios and participated in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League in Mumbai

His visit marks a significant milestone in India-UK diplomatic and cultural relations, combining film, sport, and commerce under a single strategic agenda.

Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

Following their meet both the Prime Ministers will also participate in  the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre, Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion.

Notably, the meet-up and the visit is also a first after India and UK signed a free trade agreement in July. Moreover, the UK PM is being accompanied by the largest-ever UK trade delegation to India, comprising 125 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and university vice chancellors.

On Wednesday, Starmer described his ongoing visit to India as the “biggest trade mission” the UK has ever sent to the country.

