PM Narendra Modi Meets UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai

Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

Following their meet both the Prime Ministers will also participate in the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre, Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion.

Notably, the meet-up and the visit is also a first after India and UK signed a free trade agreement in July. Moreover, the UK PM is being accompanied by the largest-ever UK trade delegation to India, comprising 125 business leaders, entrepreneurs, and university vice chancellors.

On Wednesday, Starmer described his ongoing visit to India as the “biggest trade mission” the UK has ever sent to the country.