PM Modi Speaks To Trump On Trade Deal Progress, Gaza Peace Plan
PM Modi said he and Trump reviewed the "good progress achieved in trade negotiations".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Thursday held a telephonic conversation to review the progress in the bilateral trade talks between the two countries, and the peace plan floated by Washington to end the Israel-Hamas war.
"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," Modi posted on social media platform X.
Trade discussions between India and the US, which stalled following President Trump's imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian goods beginning August 27, are now showing positive momentum.
Last month, a renewed round of negotiations took place in New York, where India's team, led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and chief negotiator Rajesh Agarwal, met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Modi also congratulated Trump on the success of his Gaza peace plan.
A major diplomatic breakthrough was achieved in the Middle East with Trump confirming that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan, which aims to end the war in Gaza.
This initial phase includes a pause in fighting and a major hostage and prisoner exchange. Under the White House's peace plan, Israel will release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences, along with approximately 1,700 other Gazans detained since the start of the conflict, in exchange for all remaining hostages held by Hamas.