PM Modi Speaks To Trump On Trade Deal Progress, Gaza Peace Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Thursday held a telephonic conversation to review the progress in the bilateral trade talks between the two countries, and the peace plan floated by Washington to end the Israel-Hamas war.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," Modi posted on social media platform X.