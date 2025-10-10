The Best Decade To Invest In India Is The Next Decade: Ramesh Damani

The best period to invest is India is "the next decade", market veteran Ramesh Damani said on Friday, while speaking at the NDTV Profit Ignite conclave in Mumbai.

"What was the best decade to invest in India? Was it the Liberalisation decade? What is the decade after Modi became Prime Minister? Uniformly they said that the best decade to invest in India is the next decade," Damani said, while participating in a panel discussion.

The BSE member's reason for the same was that he believes that in the coming decade, there is going to be a different and "great set of opportunities". The new world may be built on tech boom, with the strengthening of the domestic economy also likely to play a part, he suggested.

Damani advised that young investors should start investing in India "today", as plenty of opportunities are still present.

Elaborating on the opportunities in the pipeline for the country, the market veteran also talked about rare earth minerals, shipbuilding and infrastructure and said that, "The government has made rare earth a priority".

As global supply chains are realigned, India's push into rare earths is seen as a crucial long-term play.

Given India's large coastline and trade appetite, Damani said a significant push in shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure is anticipated. This development is expected to create a massive industrial ecosystem and boost India's role in global trade.

Damani also said the government's strong focus on infrastructure spending will continue as it has in the last 20 years.

This vital investment will have a cascading effect, providing a substantial lift to ancillary sectors like construction and real estate, the veteran investor said.