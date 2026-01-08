Digital Public Infrastructure: Will A DPI Approach Transform Indian AI? — Beyond Tomorrow
Key to the success of the DPI for AI would be the infrastructure availability at its core and the depth of the model and algorithmic ecosystem built around it.
India can rightfully claim that it showed the world how best to build and use Digital Public Infrastructure — open and interoperable foundational digital systems enabling secure interactions between citizens, government and businesses.
Aadhaar and UPI are hailed by everyone as standout successes in digital identity and digital payments and UPI is now available in eight other nations besides India — Singapore, UAE, France, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Qatar, Mauritius and Nepal, and more countries are expected to accept UPI as a payment mode as India seeks to export its biggest DPI success.
To ensure that AI benefits all, India sees the need to democratise AI infrastructure — the building blocks of AI like data, compute and models and algorithms need to be made widely accessible and usable. These building blocks need to scale beyond large firms and urban hubs. To do this, India is proposing a DPI model where development of AI systems would leverage existing DPI platforms.
A white paper recently released by the government explained the concept as "establishing shared, standards-based layers that improve access interoperability, accountability and trust". It went to state that DPI for AI should be understood not as a single platform or monolithic system, but as a set of modular public-good enablers that address specific coordination gaps in the AI ecosystem.
Further, the white paper defined the value of this approach in creating predictable, transparent and interoperable access pathways, particularly for smaller firms, research institutions, and startups that face prohibitive entry barriers. By reducing costs, standardising interfaces and establishing common governance norms, the government hopes that DPI can meaningfully expand the base of participants who can benefit from AI infrastructure.
The convergence of AI and DPI is not a new idea. In governance alone, this offers immense new possibilities in better service delivery through improved fraud detection and better grievance redressal and predictive capabilities in areas like flagging sectors or companies at risk and forecasting crop losses, etc.
At the same time, it's important to remember that India's DPI platforms have not all become runaway successes. Take the much talked about Open Network for Digital Commerce. The platform threatened to upset the applecart of private e-commerce giants but as it completes three years of operations soon F&B and mobility in some markets are doing reasonably well on ONDC, but there is still a long way to go to meet its promise and potential.
A 2025 year-end review by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade reveals average daily transactions on ONDC have reached 5.9 lakh-plus, but to put that into perspective, just the top three companies in quick commerce — BlinkIt, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart — do around 8X more transactions than ONDC daily.
Key to the success of the DPI for AI would be the infrastructure availability at its core and the depth of the model and algorithmic ecosystem built around it. A DPI approach is certainly critical for building openness, interoperability, inclusion and trust into the foundations of AI in India and learning from countries like US, where billionaires and their companies seem to be driving not just the development of AI systems but also regulation.
Meanwhile, here are some of our key AI-related reads from recent days.
