Beyond Commissioning: The Hidden Subscriptions Inside The Data Centre Boom

The first bucket is one-time commissioning spend. Civil construction. Basic fit-out. Parts of engineering and integration work. These players are essential to getting a facility live, but their revenue lives and dies by project starts. Delays in power approvals, permitting, or capital timing hit this layer first and hardest. This is also where optimism risk is highest.

When projects slip, this bucket feels it immediately. The second bucket is phase-driven expansion spend. Every incremental megawatt pulls in electrical balance-of-plant, cabling, transformers, and more cooling capacity. This spend repeats, but only when capacity expands.

It feels recurring, but it remains conditional. If utilisation lags or rollout cadence slows, this layer pauses quickly. The third bucket is AI-driven retrofit and density upgrades. This is where older assumptions break. AI workloads do not politely fit into yesterday’s designs.

Higher rack densities force thermal redesigns, power upgrades, and redundancy additions even in relatively new facilities. This spend is not optional. It arrives reactively, often earlier than planned, and usually at a higher cost per unit than greenfield builds.



The fourth bucket, and the one investors consistently underestimate, is existence-linked annuity spend. These are businesses that get paid not because a data centre grows, but because it exists and must stay alive, compliant, and insurable. This is where the subscription analogy really holds.



Take power. Electricity is not a variable input for data centres. It is a fixed obligation. Capacity is reserved in advance. Redundancy is engineered upfront. As AI pushes power draw per rack higher, operators do not negotiate their way out of higher electrical spend. They absorb it.