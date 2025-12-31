15x Jump in AI References: What IT Management Commentary Reveals About India’s Tech Pivot

Fast forward to December 31, 2025 and the Indian IT sector appears to have woken up to the new AI reality. The last three months have seen Nifty IT recover and record gains of 12.5%.

The sector is witnessing a surge in AI-led acquisitions, headlined by two deals worth a combined total of $3 billion.

The most eye-catching deal saw Coforoge acquiring US-based AI firm Encora for a total consideration of $2.35 billion. It was a major acquisition for a midcap IT company and a signal of intent, with the management notably stating that the combined entity will generate $2 billion in revenue by FY27.

The precursor to the Coforge deal was TCS' acquisition of Coastal Cloud, an AI-led multicloud Salesforce consulting firm, for a total consideration of $700 million, roughly amounting to Rs 6,200 crore.

HCLTech went a step further, making three strategic acquisitions to boost its AI productivity and cloud infrastructure.

Earlier this month, HCLTech, through subsidiary HCLSoftware, acquired Jaspersoft for $240 million, a deal that helped the firm strengthen its agentic and business intelligence roadmap.

The company also acquired Wooby for 4.5 million euros and HPE's Telco Solutions for $160 million, a move that will help HCLTech increase its accessibility across global telecom giants while enhancing its AI ecosystem.