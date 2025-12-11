TCS To Acquire US Salesforce Consulting Firm Coastal Cloud For $700 Million
TCS said it will benefit from getting access to mid-market customer segment and synergies it can drive across Coastal and TCS’s customer base.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on Wednesday announced it will acquire US Salesforce consulting firm Coastal Cloud Holdings, LLC for $700 million or around Rs 6,300 crore.
The deal will be executed through ListEngage MidCo, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCS in the United States. With the acquisitions of ListEngage and Coastal Cloud, TCS will be among top 5 Salesforce advisory and consulting firm, globally, a statement said.
The full cash transaction is expected to be completed by January 2026.
"Coastal Cloud will have access to TCS’ customer base to rapidly accelerate its growth. In addition, TCS has the unique capability of building and providing the scale to support the accelerated growth," it added.
About Coastal Cloud
Founded in December 2012 and based in Florida, Coastal Cloud is a leading multi-cloud Salesforce consulting firm, specialising in enterprise-scale transformations.
The company brings AI-led advisory and business consulting capabilities to help customers reimagine Sales, Service, Marketing, Revenue, CPQ, Commerce and Salesforce Data Cloud.
Consolidated turnover was $132 million for financial year ending December 2024 and $141 million for Last Twelve Months (LTM) till September 2025, with nearly 400 salesforce skilled professionals.
"By adding over 400 multi-cloud specialists with deep industry expertise, we are strengthening our advisory and business consulting capabilities and enhancing our AI and data offerings," said Chief Operating Officer Aarthi Subramanian.
Shares of TCS settled 0.63% lower at Rs 3,188.15 on the BSE, ahead of the annnouncement, compared to a 0.3% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The stock is down 23% so far this year.