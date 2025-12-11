TCS To Acquire US Salesforce Consulting Firm Coastal Cloud For $700 Million

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on Wednesday announced it will acquire US Salesforce consulting firm Coastal Cloud Holdings, LLC for $700 million or around Rs 6,300 crore.

The deal will be executed through ListEngage MidCo, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCS in the United States. With the acquisitions of ListEngage and Coastal Cloud, TCS will be among top 5 Salesforce advisory and consulting firm, globally, a statement said.

The full cash transaction is expected to be completed by January 2026.

"Coastal Cloud will have access to TCS’ customer base to rapidly accelerate its growth. In addition, TCS has the unique capability of building and providing the scale to support the accelerated growth," it added.