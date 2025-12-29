'Forward-Looking Deal': Market Veteran On Coforge's $2.35 Billion Encora Acquisition

According to Chowdhry, the landmark acquisition could bring some hiccups for Coforge's earnings in the near-term. "In today's environment, one has to deliver and show the benefits of AI. But, if you take the whole situation together, the company's platform AIVA bodes very well.''

The market expert said that the AI industry is moving at a very speed and the customer isn't able to catch and figure out what makes sense for them. On the deal, Chowdhry said that the technology isolates customers from the high velocity of innovations that's happening in AI and Encora can selectively put the innovative technology when it feels the customer is ready, into the platform. ''So it is a very sound value proposition,'' he said.

"The deal is important for Coforge so that it can tell its customers about the result's efficiency and what it has delivered internally to its customers. The trajectory of this acquisition will be phenomenal and hence, it is a very forward thinking acquisition," explained Chowdhry of Global Equities.

The expert believes that six months from now, any company trying to sell digital services will go down as ''digital is yesterday's story''. "Today, the customer is looking to have AI implementation which has some credibility. If this acquisition was not there, Coforge would not be in any conversation with the customer in 2026. So, it is also very timely," he concluded.