Coforge To Acquire AI Firm Encora For $2.3 Billion Through Share Swap, QIP

Coforge Ltd. on Friday announced the acquisition of US-based artificial intelligence company Encora for an enterprise value of $2.35 billion or around Rs 21,138 crore. The purchase will be financed by share swap and an equity sale to institutional investors.

An equity value of $1.89 billion will be paid in the form of equity shares through preferential allotment worth Rs 17,032 crore by Coforge. The preferential shares will issued at Rs 1,815 apiece, which is at a premium of 8.5% of the previous close. This will result in shareholders of Encora holding approximately 20% of equity in Coforge, according to a stock exchange filing.

A bridge loan or Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of upto $550 million or Rs 5,000 crore will be floated to retire a term loan in Encora.

The transaction is an all-stock deal where the sellers, including Advent International and Warburg Pincus, will get a stake in Coforge and not take any consideration as cash.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 4 to 6 months subject to completion of the agreed conditions. The deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, including those from the Reserve Bank of India and US authorities.