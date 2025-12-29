Coforge Shares Fall Even After Key AI Acquisition

Shares of Coforge are falling on Monday's trade even after the company announced a major acquisition of US-based AI firm Encora for a total consideration of $2.25 billion.

The stock opened at Rs 1,711 but has since retreated to Rs 1,642 levels, accounting for fall of almost 2%. This comes despite a slew of positive brokerages notes in light of the company's acquisition of Encora.

Over the weekend, Coforge announced the acquisition of Encora, a US-based artificial intelligence and digital engineering firm for an enterprise value of $2.35 billion, or around Rs 21,138 crore.

The deal will be funded entirely through a combination of a share swap and an equity raise, marking a bold strategic bet by Coforge to reposition itself as an AI-led technology services player rather than a traditional outsourcing firm.