Apple's Restrained AI Strategy Set To Pay Dividends In 2026: Report
Apple’s relatively lesser AI investments have left it with a $130 billion cash pile, putting it in a strong position for acquisitions and partnerships, the report said.
With a new version of Siri in the pipeline and questions swirling about an AI bubble, Apple’s restrained AI strategy could start to pay dividends in 2026, according to 'The Information'.
According to the analysis, Apple has opted for a more measured approach in artificial intelligence while competitors, including Google, Meta and OpenAI, aggressively invest in data centres, specialised chips and large language models.
This contrast has prompted claims that the iPhone maker is lagging in AI performance, especially with Siri trailing more capable conversational tools.
The report suggests sentiment around AI expenditure is turning cautious, amid concerns that vast sums may not translate into immediate returns. By holding back on AI-specific capital investment, Apple has built a cash pile exceeding $130 billion, giving it the flexibility to strike deals if valuations of AI startups retreat.
Apple’s most significant AI development in 2026 is expected to be a major revamp of Siri, scheduled for release in the spring, with the assistant set to handle multi-step tasks and engage in more natural conversation.
As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new version of Siri is expected to launch in March, leveraging Google’s Gemini and offering AI-powered web search capabilities. Gurman noted, "There's no guarantee users will embrace it, that it will work seamlessly or that it can undo years of damage to the Siri brand."
Gurman clarified that users won’t see Google services or Gemini features directly; the AI model will work in the background to support Siri’s capabilities within Apple’s own interface.
According to 'The Information', the iPhone is a crucial strategic asset for Apple. Unlike AI firms dependent on separate apps or online services, the company can deliver AI functionality through regular software updates and deep system-wide integration.
Rivals attempting to create similar hardware face significant hurdles in production, distribution and ecosystem building, areas where Apple holds a clear advantage.
Apple’s recent executive changes are seen as part of a push to reinvigorate its AI strategy. Following delays to Siri’s revamp, Mike Rockwell, who spearheaded the Vision Pro debut, now leads Siri.
Meanwhile, AI chief John Giannandrea retired in December, with some members of his team absorbed into product-focused units amid internal concerns over unclear strategic direction.
While Apple has experienced mixed success with AI from the launch of Siri in 2011 onward, 'The Information' notes these early setbacks have not hindered its core operations.
The year 2026 could become a milestone one, as a restrained AI approach might be vindicated if the frenzy around AI spending slows and a more advanced Siri debuts.