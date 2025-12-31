Apple's Restrained AI Strategy Set To Pay Dividends In 2026: Report

With a new version of Siri in the pipeline and questions swirling about an AI bubble, Apple’s restrained AI strategy could start to pay dividends in 2026, according to 'The Information'.

According to the analysis, Apple has opted for a more measured approach in artificial intelligence while competitors, including Google, Meta and OpenAI, aggressively invest in data centres, specialised chips and large language models.

This contrast has prompted claims that the iPhone maker is lagging in AI performance, especially with Siri trailing more capable conversational tools.

The report suggests sentiment around AI expenditure is turning cautious, amid concerns that vast sums may not translate into immediate returns. By holding back on AI-specific capital investment, Apple has built a cash pile exceeding $130 billion, giving it the flexibility to strike deals if valuations of AI startups retreat.

Apple’s most significant AI development in 2026 is expected to be a major revamp of ‌Siri‌, scheduled for release in the spring, with the assistant set to handle multi-step tasks and engage in more natural conversation.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new version of ‌Siri‌ is expected to launch in March, leveraging Google’s Gemini and offering AI-powered web search capabilities. Gurman noted, "There's no guarantee users will embrace it, that it will work seamlessly or that it can undo years of damage to the ‌Siri‌ brand."