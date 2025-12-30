China Mulls AI Guardrails: Time Limits, Parental Consent, Suicide Chat Detection

China has drafted a new set of norms to regulate the use of AI technology in order to make it safer for users, especially children to interact with them so as to reduce the risk of suicide and self-harm abetment.

Other guidelines that these proposed rules include mandating developers to make sure that AI models don't generate content that promotes gambling, according to reports.

These draft rules were published by the Cyberspace Administration Of China, and many of them were geared towards protecting children.

These include safety regulations such as providing time limits on usage, personalisation settings and obtaining consent from a child's guardian before letting a child use AI-powered emotional companionship services.

Chatbot operators are also required to have a human take over if a conversation with a user turns to topics such as suicide and self harm, and immediately report to a guardian or an emergency contract.