Bengaluru Techie Adds AI Agent To Helmet To Track Traffic Violations

The AI device monitors and identifies traffic rule violations and generates an email with photographic evidence attached to it, which is sent to the official e-mail ID of the traffic police authorities.

The e-mail contains details such as vehicle number, type of traffic violation, date and time and location of the incident.

"While I ride, AI agent runs in near real time, flags violations, and proof with location & no plate goes straight to police," Pankaj wrote.

"Bangalore people - so now ride safe… or regret it," he added.

Netizens' responses were mixed with some praising the creativity and the intent of the initiative while others expressing skepticism over the mass surveillance aspect of the device.

"You would have done such a great job with the gestapo. But I also hate stupid people on the road. Got me mixed feelings," user Antoine Rousseaux wrote.

Others also recommended tips to improve upon the prototype.

"That’s a fantastic idea! Maybe the dashcams can be hooked to a cloud service, and if a state gives 10% of challan incentive given to the person whose dashcam reported the incident, good reason for people to sign up," user Abhimanu Saxena wrote in response.