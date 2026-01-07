Artificial Intelligence Begins Renewing Prescriptions Without Doctors In Utah

Utah has become the first state in the United States to allow artificial intelligence, instead of a doctor, to renew certain medical prescriptions. The programme is part of a new pilot initiative, which was rolled out last month in partnership with health-tech start-up Doctronic. It allows an AI system to handle prescription renewals for patients with chronic conditions without direct human involvement. The programme is being closely watched as an early test of whether patients and regulators are willing to trust artificial intelligence with one of medicine’s most sensitive responsibilities, reported Politico.

The move reportedly raises questions about safety, accountability and regulation, particularly as the Food and Drug Administration has not yet weighed in on Doctronic’s programme. If the agency decides it has authority to regulate this use of AI, it could slow or complicate any broader expansion.

State officials said that the approach could help address rising healthcare costs and clinician shortages, especially in rural areas.

Health care expenses continue to climb while providers are increasingly stretched, said Margaret Busse, executive director of the Utah Department of Commerce. Automating routine prescription renewals could ease pressure on clinicians while reducing costs for patients, she added.

Busse said the programme is also intended to “provide a pathway to innovation for entrepreneurs who are using AI in creative ways that may be bumping up against regulation.”

Medical groups, however, have raised concerns about delegating prescribing decisions to artificial intelligence.