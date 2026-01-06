Nvidia CEO Says New Rubin Chips Are On Track, Helping Speed AI

Huang’s remarks signal that Nvidia is maintaining its edge as the leading maker of artificial intelligence accelerators, the chips used by data center operators to develop and run AI models.

Rubin is Nvidia’s latest accelerator and is 3.5 times better at training and five times better at running AI software than its predecessor, Blackwell, the company said. A new central processing unit has 88 cores — the key data-crunching elements — and provides twice the performance of the component that it’s replacing.

The company is giving details of its new products earlier in the year than it typically does — part of a push to keep the industry hooked on its hardware, which has underpinned an explosion in AI use. Nvidia usually dives into product details at its spring GTC event in San Jose, California.

For Huang, CES is yet another stop on his marathon run of appearances at events, where he’s announced products, tie-ups and investments all aimed at adding momentum to the deployment of AI systems. His counterpart at Nvidia’s closest rival, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Lisa Su, will give a keynote presentation at the show later Monday.

Some on Wall Street have expressed concern that competition is mounting for Nvidia — and that AI spending can’t continue at its current pace. Data center operators are also developing their own AI accelerators. But Nvidia has maintained bullish long-term forecasts that point to a total market in the trillions of dollars.