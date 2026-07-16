Wipro Q1 Hiring: Attrition Rate Up Marginally; Headcount Jumps With Over 800 New Employees

Wipro Ltd. announced its first quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q4FY26-27) on Thursday and reported that its attrition rate rose 13.9% from 13.8% on a sequential basis.

The information technology (IT) services giant's headcount in the first quarter of FY27 increased by 888 employees to 2.43 lakh from 2.42 lakh in the previous quarter, according to the company's earnings results released post-market hours.

ALSO READ: Wipro Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 4.3%, Margins Narrow; Dividend Declared

Wipro Q1 Results FY27

Wipro Ltd.'s net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 fell 4.3% sequentially. The IT giant posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 3,352 crore, compared to Rs 3,502 crore in the preceding quarter.

The profit decline was slightly higher than street expectations. Analysts' on Bloomberg expected Wipro's profit to come in at 3,466 crore, 1% lower than the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 1% to Rs 24,479 crore from Rs 24,236 crore in Q4 of fiscal 2026, in-line with D-street estimates. Earnings before interest and taxes declined 8.4% to Rs 3,829 crore from Rs 4,181 crore and margin narrowed 160 basis points to 15.6% from 17.2%.

Wipro Interim Dividend Declared

Wipro Limited has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, following its Board of Directors meeting held over July 15-16, 2026.

The IT services major has fixed July 27, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this payout. Investors can expect the interim dividend to be disbursed on or before August 14, 2026.

ALSO READ: Wipro Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 2/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details

Wipro Share Price

Wipro Ltd. share price increased by 1.77% to Rs 177.74 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.02% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 175.60, compared to its previous close of Rs 174.65. During today's trading session, Wipro Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 175.41 to Rs 177.99.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 169.00 and a high of Rs 273.10. On the performance front, Wipro Ltd. share price is down 32.37% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Wipro Ltd. is Rs 2.69 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 15.08.

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