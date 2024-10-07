Stocks To Watch Today: Titan, IndusInd Bank, NBCC, IDBI Bank, L&T Finance And More

Titan Co., IndusInd Bank, NBCC India Ltd., and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Monday.

Titan, in its provisional business update for the second fiscal 2025, reported a 25% year-on-year standalone growth. The company added a net total of 75 stores during the quarter.

IndusInd bank net advances increased 13% on a yearly basis to Rs 3.57 lakh crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and bank deposits jumped 15% to Rs 4.13 lakh crore in the second quarter ended June 2024.

NBCC will be in focus as it trades ex-bonus on Monday. The company announced bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio. The board set Oct. 7 as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible for the bonus shares.

L&T Finance retail disbursements grew by around 12% to Rs 15,070 crore, and retail loan book saw a 28% increase, reaching approximately Rs 88,950 crore in the second quarter ended June 2024.