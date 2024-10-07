Stocks To Watch Today: Titan, IndusInd Bank, NBCC, IDBI Bank, L&T Finance And More
RBL Bank, SBI, Adani Wilmar, Macrotech Developers and GAIL (India) will be some of the other stocks in focus.
Titan Co., IndusInd Bank, NBCC India Ltd., and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. will be the stocks in focus before going into trade on Monday.
Titan, in its provisional business update for the second fiscal 2025, reported a 25% year-on-year standalone growth. The company added a net total of 75 stores during the quarter.
IndusInd bank net advances increased 13% on a yearly basis to Rs 3.57 lakh crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, and bank deposits jumped 15% to Rs 4.13 lakh crore in the second quarter ended June 2024.
NBCC will be in focus as it trades ex-bonus on Monday. The company announced bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio. The board set Oct. 7 as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible for the bonus shares.
L&T Finance retail disbursements grew by around 12% to Rs 15,070 crore, and retail loan book saw a 28% increase, reaching approximately Rs 88,950 crore in the second quarter ended June 2024.
Here Are The Stocks To Watch On Monday
Titan: The company in its provisional business update for the second fiscal 2025, reports a 25% year-on-year standalone growth. The company added a net total of 75 stores during the quarter. The jewellery segment grew by 26% year-on-year, while the watches and wearables segment saw a 20% increase. The Eye Care segment grew by 6% year-on-year, and Carat Lane business experienced a 28% year-on-year growth.
IndusInd Bank: The bank net advances increased 13% on a yearly basis to Rs 3.57 lakh crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Banks deposit jumped 15% to Rs 4.13 lakh crore in the second quarter ended September 2024. The CASA ratio dipped to 35.9% from 36.7% sequentially. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.81 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared to Rs 1.74 lakh crore as of June 30, 2024.
Federal Bank: The bank's total deposits in the July-September quarter, 2024, jumped by 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 2.69 lakh crore, according to provisional data. The customer deposits, increased by 16% to Rs 2.53 lakh crore. The lender's gross advances jumped 19.3% to Rs 2.34 lakh crore, as of Sept. 30, 2024. It stood at Rs 1.95 lakh crore in the year-ago period. CASA ratio—the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—decreased by 110 basis points to 30.07% from 31.17% in the year-ago period.
GAIL (INDIA): GAIL India Ltd. has partnered with Netherlands-based AM Green B.V. for the long-term supply of carbon dioxide for eMethanol production and to collaborate on hybrid renewable energy projects, according to a press release on the BSE. Both entities will partner to undertake studies for long-term supply of around 350 kilotons per annum of CO2 generated by GAIL in its gas processing plants to produce eMethanol.
Macrotech Developers: The company saw a 21% rise in sale bookings at Rs 4,290 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. Collection from customers rose 11% to Rs 3,070 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 2,750 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company registered 21% growth in its pre-sales at Rs 8,320 crore during the first half of this fiscal as against Rs 6,890 crore in the previous year.
L&T Finance: The lender’s retail disbursements grew by around 12% to Rs 15,070 crore and retail loan book saw a 28% increase, reaching approximately Rs 88,950 crore in the second quarter ended June 2024.
IDBI Bank: The bank’s total business grew by 15% year-on-year to Rs 4.78 lakh crore. Total deposits increased by 11% year-on-year to Rs 2.77 lakh crore, while net advances rose by 19% year-on-year to Rs 2.01 lakh crore.
Adani Wilmar: The company delivered double-digit revenue growth of 16% in July-September quarter. The revenue growth was driven by strong execution in edible oils & food business. Company’s broader portfolio of oils & food products now providing a scale advantage in distribution.
NBCC: It will be in focus as it will trade ex-bonus on Monday. The company announced bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. The board set Oct. 7 as the record date to determine which shareholders will be eligible for the bonus shares. The company reported a balance of Rs 1,959 crore in reserves and surplus available for capitalisation as of March 31, 2024, according to the audited financial statements.
RBL Bank: RBL Bank's gross advances jumped 15% year-on-year to Rs 89,786 crore in the quarter ending fiscal 2025, according to provisional figures released by the lender on Friday.Total deposits rose 20% over a year ago to Rs 1.08 lakh crore, according to an exchange filing.The CASA ratio—the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—rose to 33.5% from 32.6% in the year ago period.
SBI: State Bank of India on Friday classified a term loan of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. in the non-performing asset-sub standard category due to non-payment of interest and instalment.
The total outstanding in the term loan account is Rs 325.5 crore as on Sept. 30.
India's benchmark equity indices recorded their worst weekly loss in over two years amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Globally, market participants are awaiting the release of US payroll data for September.
Both the Nifty and Sensex fell more than 4% this week, their worst fall since the week ended June 13, 2022, led by losses in Hero MotoCorp, Shriram Finance, and Axis Bank.
